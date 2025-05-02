Lincolnshire Police launch first ever podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police have launched our first ever podcast – the rather aptly named, Plodcast

The monthly Plodcast, which is available now, for free, on your favourite platforms, Spotify and Amazon, features a small panel of officers, from a variety of backgrounds and ranks, discussing their thoughts on all different aspects of policing – and you have the chance to shape the conversation in the future.

In the latest episode, the panel discuss advice they've received that has helped them in their jobs. They also talk about the advice they give to student officers now they are more experienced – and how “dinging” a police car costs cake.

The Plodcast will be different to the normal news you get from Lincolnshire Police – it won’t be about current incidents, crime prevention advice or road safety; this will be an insight into what it is like to be a police officer in Lincolnshire in 2025.

The panel will discuss all different aspects of policing, the good bits and the bad bits, the exciting and the boring, the happy and the sad.

It will talk about the hardest parts of the job, misconceptions, job satisfaction and lessons learnt as well as important issues such as mental health, neuro diversity and stress.

It’ll answer burning questions such as “what’s your favourite police car?” and is the police snack of choice actually donuts?”

You’ll be able to ask your own questions and have them answered on a later episode, so if you’ve ever wondered how it feels to drive with blue lights, or what officers would’ve done if they weren’t police officers, now is your chance.

Questions can be sent to [email protected].