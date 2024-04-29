Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly Hatcher, a Special Constable based in Gainsborough, and Kian Twell from Lincoln Response, will make the jump in Hibaldstow on May 3.

They will be wearing uniform in order raise awareness of why they are doing this.

Their chosen charity, COPS, supports the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Molly said: “Myself and PC Twell both discussed wanting to do something like this but I never had the confidence to go ahead with it.

“However, we decided to support each other in the skydive, and what better way to do it than to raise some money for a much-loved charity that we both want to support.

“If anything happened to me on duty, I would want my family to be supported.

“I would want to know that my family is being taken care of if the worst possible outcome was to happen to me.”

As a Special Constable, Molly volunteers her time to work as an officer, contributing towards keeping the county safe.

Molly explained what inspired her to do this.

She said: “I chose to become a Special Constable because it gives me the freedom to learn the role of a police officer alongside my current job, and it's given me a very good insight to what policing is all about, which will help me through my training to become a PC in the future.”

Molly explained that while they had some fears ahead of the challenge, they hoped that the support would help them through, She said: “Neither of us have done a skydive before and have always been afraid to do it but with the support from each other, our families, friends and our policing family, I'm sure all those nerves will disappear when our feet leave the edge of the plane.”

The jump is self-funded so the money raised will all go towards their chosen charity, COPS.

You can support Molly and Kian via their Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/page/molly-kian2024skydivecops.

Since its foundation in 2003, COPS has helped support hundreds of police families devastated by the loss of a loved one who died on duty.