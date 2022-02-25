Lincolnshire Police on the ‘shocking’ invasion of Ukraine and ‘local tensions’

In a statementc Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “News of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been both shocking and saddening for many of us.

“I know I speak for the whole of Lincolnshire Police when I say that our hearts are with those who are suffering right now.

“Many people, both in the Force and in our Communities across Lincolnshire, may be feeling the impact of this keenly, especially those who have personal connections through friends or family in Ukraine.

Lincolnshire Police have described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'shocking and saddening'..

“Our Neighbourhood Police Teams will be in the community and if there are any concerns regarding local tensions please do get in touch.”

“There are numerous support groups available, here are just a few of the larger ones:

Red Cross: Ukraine Crisis Appeal | British Red Cross

Voices of Children: (voices.org.ua)

United Help Ukraine: United Help Ukraine – Helping People. Saving Lives.