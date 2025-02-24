Lincolnshire Police still hoping for more funding as budget deadline approaches

Lincolnshire Police are still waiting to hear whether last-minute funding to avert a financial crisis will be provided.

The force is currently looking at a £14m budget gap for the 2025/26 financial year, which would require around 400 officer and staff job cuts.

It is required to finalise its budget by the end of February, leaving just over a week for further assistance to avoid this.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones (Con) recently said that the force was still talking to the Home Office, and hoped to receive cash to prevent the worst-case scenario.

Lincolnshire Police Headquarters in Nettleham

“This is not just the usual difficult circumstances but dire straits,” he said at a budget-setting meeting earlier this month.

The police’s share of council tax is set to rise 4.59 per cent from April – equivalent to around £14 extra per year for a Band D property.

Lincolnshire Police leaders have warned for years that the force is the poorest-funded in the country.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said at the meeting: “I knew money would be an issue when I joined Lincolnshire Police, but it’s stark to see how threadbare it is compared to other forces in the East Midlands.

“We welcome additional money from the government, but this has been wiped out by inflation and other cost pressures.

“Cuts would move us to be a far more reactive force which has to respond and investigate, away from the proactive, preventative force we aspire to be.”

Around 60 officers typically leave per year, whether for retirement or career changes.

As officers can’t be made redundant, this could mean a recruitment freeze continuing for several years until the required number naturally leave or retire, on top of cuts to civilian staff.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said when the latest police funding was announced: “We recognise the financial and operational challenges that police forces across the country have faced in recent years, and that is why we are providing a significant and much-needed increase in funding to help forces protect the public and keep our streets safe.

“We will also work closely with forces at a national and regional level to maximise efficiency and innovation, so that every penny they receive goes as far as possible and provides real value for the public.”