Lincolnshire Police still searching for missing teenager Ryan Needes

Have you seen Ryan Needes? EMN-210406-142146001

In a statement issued today, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Anyone with any information which could help find him is asked to get in touch with us on 101 quoting incident number 469 of May 22.”

Original release June 4:

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are trying to locate 17 year old Ryan Needes who has been missing for 12 days.

“He was last seen in the Horncastle area at around 11am on 22nd May and it is believed he may have travelled out of the county.

“His family say it is out of character for him not to be in touch for an extended period of time and would like him to be in contact to let them know he is safe and well.