Lincolnshire Police thank community for help with fallen trees
The Force Control Room has received many calls during the day in relation to trees blocking roads after they were ripped out of the ground by the wind.
Farmers, tree surgeons, and members of the community helped the force to chop and move fallen trees from roads, including Local Bomber County Tree Services who helped police to remove a fallen tree blocking the A158 in Wragby (pictured).
Advertisement
Advertisement
East Response Inspector Ian Cotton said: “We have had trees down all over the county today due to high winds.
"What has become obvious is that without the generosity of some farmers and local tree surgeons many roads would have been closed for long periods.
“We’ve managed to re-open many roads due to their generosity and this is a true reflection of community festive spirit.”