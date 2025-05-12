Lincolnshire Police's chief constable's message to new recruits after last-minute funding

Lincolnshire Police’s chief constable has said the force is still a “great career” as the force unfreezes recruitment.

More than a dozen people who expected to become Police Constables had their offers cancelled in January due to severe budget problems.

The force has now been granted temporary six-month funding of £5.7m to reopen applications, meaning 80 new officers will be joining the force this year.

Around 400 potential job cuts have been postponed until October, although the force’s boss says a longer-term solution is still needed.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: “Cancelling recruitment was the very last thing I wanted to do. I apologise to those affected, but there was no more money forthcoming at the time.

“We are extending the invitation to those whose offers were cancelled earlier this year.

“I hope the level of confidence remains. We are a good organisation with lots of things going for it.

“It was a one-off, very difficult environment. Working here is still a great career, and we want to attract the necessary talent.”

Lincolnshire is the lowest-funded police force per head in the country, and its leaders have called for a rethink on how money is allocated for years.

Chief Constable Gibson said he felt “cautiously optimistic” about the its future, but admitted that it was still in a difficult position.

“We’ve received £5.7m from the Home Office who have recognised Lincolnshire as a unique outlier, and will continue engaging with them,” he said.

“But without more short term funding, we will be forced to make cuts by October 1 of around 225 staff and 200 officers.

“It’s very difficult to plan when moving from one short-term funding to another.

“We need stabilisation – two or three years of funding, rather than six months. It’s a big ask in this financial environment but I’m confident we can get the force where we need to be.”

The Chief Constable also said he looked forward to meeting Lincolnshire’s new Reform leadership, saying “politicians of all parties are united in wanting the best for the police force.”