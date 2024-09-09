Lincolnshire Police's new chief constable reflects on first few months in his new role

​Lincolnshire Police’s new chief constable has reflected on his first few months in his new role.

​Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: “I joined the Force in the Spring of this year and it’s been an extraordinary few months. It feels like I have returned home, after spending 19 years in the force previously, and I still feel such a strong sense of positivity and motivation from our people to serve the communities of Lincolnshire.

“I also feel an optimistic and immense level of pride that our public feel for this great county, and a strong sense of support for policing. This is appreciated and welcomed, we can only police with the support and consent of the public, and I do not take this for granted.

“In the initial part of my tenure, we have seen unrest on a national scale, a new Government elected, the Summer Olympics, and ongoing conflicts across the world.

“While these events may seem a world away from policing in Lincolnshire, they all have knock-on effects and considerations for the service. Planning and predicting the consequences of events on a global stage, offering staff to help other forces through mutual aid, protecting our people and communities from any ripples of disorder or cultural misconceptions – it all makes a difference to our everyday business.

“As a police service we will always be honest and transparent. We live by the mantra “withhold only what we must” and any information we can’t release will usually only ever be because of legal restraints or trying to protect the integrity of an investigation, or protect those affected by it.

“Policing by consent is a precious principle and public trust in policing is key to that, meaning that we will be as open and transparent with the public as possible at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us in any way over recent months, be that in submitting information to us, or offering a cold drink to officers working in heavy and hot uniforms on sunny days, or simply by being pleasant to our teams on the street, it is always appreciated.

“As we creep towards the Autumn months, please do be mindful of safety as the nights draw in and we experience less daylight and changes to road conditions for motorists, and do remember that we are there 24/7, every day.”