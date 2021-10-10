Lincolnshire pumpkin patch named one of the top attractions in the UK

Bell's Pumpkin Patch, of Lowfields Road, Benington, has been voted fifth out the most Instagrammable UK pumpkin patches.

Bell's Pumpkin Patch, of Lowfields Road, Benington, has been named fifth out the most Instagrammable UK pumpkin patches.

DIYS.com compiled the list of the most popular locations in the UK using PumpkinPatchesAndMore.org and cross-referenced the hashtags on Instagram.

The rankings are:

1Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire - 16,740

2 Mr Pumpkin, Derbyshire - 6,069

3 Uncle Henry's at Grayingham Grange Farm, Lincolnshire -2,376

4 Maxeys Farm Shop, Nottinghamshire - 2,068

5 Bell's Pumpkin Patch, Lincolnshire - 898

Bell’s began their interest in Pumpkins when they started growing them commercially 10 years ago.

This year they celebrate their 60th year in business, and have produced over one million pumpkins for retailers and other events/patches all over the UK.

In further celebration, Bell’s Pumpkin Patch has this year been named one of the top Pumpkin Patches in the UK by Country Living Magazine.

Holly Bell, Retail Director, said they are really pleased to have been named as one of the the top patches - but expect to come out even higher in future years.

"The 5th instagramable is great, however, we've only used that hashtag solidly for a year, as previously we used year specific hashtags if that makes sense," said Holly. "Plus they have counted several of the other attractions general hashtags rather than the one specific to their pumpkin event as we do.

"Once that's taken into account, we're right up in the top two or three... which is impressive considering how many patches are out there now.

"We put a huge amount of time, energy and investment into the displays each year, and it shows in our visitors' photos.

"We all love seeing the event through visitors eyes when they share their pictures on social media."

Bell’s Pumpkin Patch offers the largest variety of pumpkins, squashes and gourds. The fun kicks off on October 16 with the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off, where pumpkins up to quarter of a ton will be weighed in to compete for a top

prize of £250, kindly sponsored by Duckworths Jaguar Land Rover and the NFU.

The patch then opens again on October 17, and from October 23 to 31. Tickets are £6 each and include: Maize Maze, covered interactive displays and photo stations, Bounce and Climb, Potato Catapults, Cheek Art, Tots area, Pedal Tractors, the famous Pumpkin Master Blaster Pumpkin Cannon, and Singing Pumpkins. A carving tent and tractor ride is available separately. There will be a range of caterers there serving wood fired pizza, hot chocolate, crepes, burgers, Caribbean food and even a cocktail bar serving themed mocktails and cocktails.

Tickets must be pre booked and can be found at www.bellspumpkinpatch.comPUMPKIN FACTFILE

Stefan Gheorghe, DIYS.com spokesperson, shares six creative ideas for after you’ve picked your pumpkins:

1) The most popular activity for pumpkins is, of course, Halloween decorations in the form of a Jack-o'-lantern. Try a different spin with tips from our blog like DIY glitter and 3D snail Jack-o'-lanterns!

2) Use leftover produce for popular seasonal dishes such as pumpkin soup, purée and pie.

3) Turn your mini pumpkins into candle holders! Cut off the top of the pumpkin and scoop out most of the seeds and flesh from the inside to fit the candle. Rub Vaseline on the exposed parts to preserve the pumpkin for longer and then insert the candle and decorate.

4) Why not hold your flowers in a festive manner? Paint your pumpkin to create a pretty pumpkin vase. Again, rub Vaseline on the exposed flesh for preservation.

5) Pumpkins are an excellent source of calcium for birds. Cut the pumpkin in half and fill it with seeds (including cooked pumpkin seeds).