Lincolnshire Show launch new app and lots more show firsts at this year's event

New app has launched to help people plan a great day at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th May 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:39 BST

Visitors will be able to navigate the Show, which is taking place on June 21, and 22, on the new Lincolnshire Show app which will include an interactive digital map, exhibitor list and full itineraries for each day.

In another Show first, this year’s event will also welcome the inaugural Farmers Weekly Britain’s Fittest Farmer Qualifier.

The event will see farmers from across the country go head-to-head in a series of fitness challenges, in the battle to be crowned Britain’s Fittest Farmer.

The Lincolnshire Show 2023 takes place on June 21, and 22.The Lincolnshire Show 2023 takes place on June 21, and 22.
Sarah Duxbury, trade and business development manager, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing some fantastic new additions to the Show this year.

"This year visitors can expect two brilliant days out, with lots of exciting surprises they’ve not experienced before at Lincolnshire Show.

“This year we’re also pleased to announce the launch of our brand new Lincolnshire Show app.

"The app will be available to download for free on smartphones, and should make it easier than ever for visitors to get around the Show and to keep up to date with all the events over the course of the event.”

This year sees the expansion of the Countryside area with the addition of a new Blue Light Zone which will see members of the emergency services share their experiences, while helping to educate visitors on some of the challenges they face.

They will also be taking part in demonstrations in the Countryside Ring, with Show attendees encourage to pay them a visit to see the vital work they do across the county.

Sarah said: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming the Blue Light teams to Lincolnshire Show this year.

"Through the introduction of our new Blue Light Zone, we’re looking to help shine a light on the many Blue Light workers who are the real heroes of our nation.”

The two-day event will also see demonstrations from the National Association of Flower Arrangement Society, who will be providing advice and guidance on what to do with supermarket flowers.

For more information about this year’s show, exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities, or tickets, visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk.

