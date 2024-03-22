Lincolnshire sisters take to the stage at Crufts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two sisters from Middle Rasen stole hearts and wowed the audience when they took part in Crufts 2024.

Eight-year-old Elodie Unwin won one of the young handlers’ classes run by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) at Crufts 2023 and returned to the event this year with her six-year-old sister Nancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elodie was on hand to offer advice and words of encouragement as first timer Nancy took second place. Elodie was part of the winning working gundog team in another of BASC’s classes.

Nancy Unwin

Last year, Elodie was interviewed by Channel4 presenter Radzi Chinyanganya shortly before competing, confidently chatting about her great passion for working gundogs.

Elodie started working with dogs at the age of five, under her dad Tom’s tuition. Nancy started at the age of five also.

Mr Unwin said: “Both me and their mum, Abby, are incredibly proud of them, neither girls are shy or retiring but working with animals has truly given them the chance to grow as young ladies into the wonderful people they are becoming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement