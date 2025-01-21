Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MP for Boston & Skegness has claimed that Lincolnshire Conservatives are “petrified” by the rise of Reform UK.

Richard Tice, Deputy Leader of Reform UK, responded to news that Conservative-led upper-tier councils across Greater Lincolnshire have submitted an expression of interest in joining the priority programme for local government re-organisation. The letter stated that they would be “open to deferring” the county elections scheduled for May 1.

Described as the biggest shake-up in local government in over 50 years, central government has outlined plans to introduce a directly elected mayor for each region and restructure two-tier local authority areas, such as Lincolnshire, into unitary authorities, each with a population of about 500,000.

Some of the speculation surrounding a possible delay to the elections – which has emerged despite previous assurances they would proceed as planned – centres on concerns over the rise of Reform UK and the prospect that the party could take seats from the Tories.

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice.

Mr Tice, who was elected to the Boston & Skegness constituency in the July 2024 General Election, unseating former Tory MP Matt Warman, previously described Lincolnshire as a “key target” for the party moving forward.

“The Tories in Lincolnshire are petrified about the success of Reform. They can run away for a bit, but they cannot delay elections forever,” he said.

Following a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet on Thursday (January 16), leader Ashley Baxter (Independent), who also sits on LCC, insisted that if elections were to take place, a number of Conservative county councillors would lose their seats to either Independents or other parties, notably Reform.

He said: “I think the Conservatives are particularly worried about the impact of Reform. Even if the Reform candidates don’t win, they are likely to take votes from the Conservatives under this archaic first-past-the-post voting system.

“That’s why they don’t want the county elections to go ahead.”

Councillor Martin Hill (Conservative), leader of LCC, previously explained: “The government is asking councils to come forward that want to be part of the priority programme for local government re-organisation and devolution.

“The request is aimed at those areas that do not have a strategic authority or that need re-organisation to enable devolution.

“Greater Lincolnshire’s devolution deal is already confirmed, with the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority due to be formed imminently.

“Although we do not meet the criteria for the priority programme, we don’t feel our devolution deal should be a barrier to seeking re-organisation. In fact, we are well placed to fast-track re-organisation for Greater Lincolnshire.

“We will therefore be working with district councils and other partners to put a proposal together to government that benefits our residents as soon as possible.”