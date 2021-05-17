Lincolnshire volunteers needed to help support dementia research

To mark Dementia Action week, the trusts are launching the #LincsJDR300 campaign in support of the national Join Dementia Research initiative, which supports people to take part in dementia research studies.

Working together, the trusts will be raising awareness of the important role of research into dementia, and aiming to encourage at least 300 Lincolnshire residents to put themselves forward to support Join Dementia Research.

According to data from the Alzheimer’s Society, there are currently around 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

This is projected to reach 1.6 million by 2040.

Join Dementia Research is a partnership between the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Alzheimer’s Scotland, Alzehimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The service allows people to register their interest in dementia research and matches them to suitable studies.

It matches people aged 18 and over, with or without dementia with researchers who are seeking participants for their studies.

Since it was launched in 2014, more than 840 people in Lincolnshire have used the Join Dementia Research service to register to support vital dementia research.