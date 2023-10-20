Register
Lincolnshire walkers stride for a Parkinson’s cure, raising £15,000 for Parkinson’s UK

287 people took part in the Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House in Lincolnshire on 1 October.
By Sophie SylvesterContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
All the walkers warmed up together and had the choice of either a 2.5 or 6.5 mile route through the beautiful grounds of the Burghley estate.

Parkinson’s UK is set to raise £15,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Walkers crossing the finish lineWalkers crossing the finish line
Walkers crossing the finish line

Katie Thomas, Community Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Burghley House, as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising

