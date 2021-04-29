Lincolnshire wedding photographer gets slice of success at awards with pizza photo

Candlelit Dinner by Louise Anna Spence. Highly Commended in the Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer category of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2021

Louise Anna Spence was Highly Commended in the Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer category with Candlelit Dinner, a beautiful shot of an intimate winter wedding dinner.

A second image Pizza Truck was Highly Commended too. Pizza Truck captures a Bride & Groom making their own pizza on their wedding evening.

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year is the world’s leading celebration of the art of food photography and film.

“The range and quality of images this year has been extraordinary,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder/Director of the Awards. “They tell moving, beautiful, informative, entertaining food stories of every kind from around the world, a world still gripped by the pandemic, and show us how food is the thread that connects us all."

The restrictions of the pandemic did not defeat the celebrations. The winners were announced by Fred Sirieix, in an exciting Awards ceremony that was live streamed on the competition’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 27. It was watched by an audience across the globe, including celebrities from the food and photography world.

“2021 marks a very special year for Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year. On the competition’s tenth anniversary, it is wonderful that a record number of entries were received,” says Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, owner of Pink Lady®, and headline sponsor of the Awards since 2011. “Almost 10,500 entries were submitted from over 70 countries around the world. As the reach of the competition grows further, it continues to be a truly global inspiration and celebration of the art of food photography.”

A very special category has been introduced this year in memory of Claire Aho, Finland’s greatest woman photographer - The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers. The inaugural winner of the Award is Marina Spironetti with her magnificent portrait Female Butchers of Panzano - Martina, one of the women trained by Dario Cecchini, world-famous butcher of Panzano.

In addition to announcing the winners, the highly-prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award was also presented to the World Food Programme. “Their use of photography to explain their work in places of danger and deprivation around the world is extraordinary. The pandemic has exponentially increased the global need for their support, described as a ‘famine of biblical proportions’.” says Kenyon, “We have been honoured to be partnered by the World Food Programme for several years, and it is wonderful that Rein Skullerud, Head of their Photo Unit, a heroic photographer in his own right, accepts the Award on behalf of WFP.”

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media, Nik Sharma, Cookbook Author and Photographer, Chef Simone Zanoni, Restaurant Le George, Four Seasons Paris, Alison Jacques, Founder, Alison Jacques Gallery and Vitalie Taittinger, President, Champagne Taittinger.

In an exciting first for the competition, the exhibition of the 2021 Finalists will be premiering at The Royal Photographic Society, one of the world’s oldest photographic societies, in Bristol, England. The exhibition will run from November 20 - December 12. Entry is free.