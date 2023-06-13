A wildlife park near Skegness is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a weekend of family fun activities alongside the birds ad animals.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, formerly known as the Parrot Zoo, is planning the special ‘thank you’ for visitors and supporters to mark its incredible journey from its humble beginnings to a renowned sanctuary for many animals from many situations needing a place of refuge

Founder and CEO, Steve Nichols, said: "As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our visitors, supporters, followers, family, and friends. Their unwavering trust, encouragement, and passion for animal welfare have been instrumental in our success."

He further acknowledged the incredible efforts of the dedicated staff members who work tirelessly to ensure the happiness and well-being of the park's diverse animal residents.

"Our incredible team of staff stands at the forefront of our accomplishments," he said. “Their profound dedication and expertise have allowed us to provide a safe and nurturing environment for the animals under our care."

Over the years, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has transformed into a leading institution for conservation, education, and research. Through innovative enclosure designs, research opportunities, and comprehensive educational and voluntary programs, the Park continues to set new benchmarks in animal welfare.

Among the activities planned for the weekend are educational talks, bouncy castles, a stilt walking unicorn and face painting. The Golden Palm Resort SuperStars will be there and there will be some amazing raffle prizes donated by several local businesses.

