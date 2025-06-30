Lincolnshire Wildlife Park's plea to save Aleks the white tiger after rescue from war-torn Ukraine

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is appealing to save Aleks the white tiger after his rescue from war-torn Ukraine.

An abandoned white tiger, found amidst the devastation of war-torn Ukraine, is set to begin a new life at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Aleks, a male, was discovered in 2022 by military volunteers. Emaciated, dehydrated, and suffering from painful dermatitis and mobility issues, He had been left to fend for himself in a private enclosure after his owner fled the conflict.

He was brought to safety by HAU at The Wild Animal Rescue Centre, where dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to help him recover.

Now, with Aleks on the road to recovery, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is preparing to offer him a permanent, peaceful sanctuary — a chance to live the rest of his life free from harm and fear.

“Aleks has endured unimaginable suffering, but he now has the chance for a future filled with care, compassion, and dignity,” said Steve Nichols CEO of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. “We are determined to give him a forever home, but we can’t do it alone.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is desperately reaching out to anyone who may be able to assist them in funding the life-long care and development of Aleks’ new home at the park.

The registered animal charity is dedicated to ensuring Aleks will never suffer again and live the remainder of his life in a safe and naturally enriching environment. This will give him access to the highest grade of food, care and veterinary assistance. However, they cannot do it alone and need the community and wider communities to come together to save the life of this innocent and majestic exotic species.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park team hopes that “together we can offer him a second chance.”

Supporters can directly donate any amount to help with this plight on the charity’s Aleks the Tigers' Second Chance JustGiving page at justgiving.com.

More information about Aleks and other important ways to assist the charity can be found on Aleks’ dedicated web page: www.lincswildlife.com/aleksrescue/