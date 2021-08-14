Lincolnshire Wildlife Park's 'star' fundraiser nominated for award

Fundraiser Eileen Miller has been nominated for a Lincolnshire Stars Award from Lincs FM.

Eileen Miller has dedicated hours upon hours and walked hundreds of miles to raise funds for the animals residing

at the sanctuary.

Her original interest in the park started with her love of tigers and she often visited just so that she could spend the day taking photos at their enclosure.

Eileen now has a small area in the middle of the park and next to Cecil the Tapir’s enclosure where she hosts raffles and tombolas.

She donates her time freely because she is passionate about the park and inspires others by encouraging them to also give their time and money.

Amongst many other things, Eileen walked 547 miles (the equivalent of walking from the park in Lincolnshire to John O’ Groats in Scotland) to raise funds.

Eileen has been nominated for the Lincolnshire Stars Award from Lincs FM. Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s CEO, Steve Nichols said: “We already know that Eileen is a star, but to have some

recognition of her selfless work is just brilliant.