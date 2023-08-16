Lincolnshire Wolds Vintage Hill Climb set to return

​​After the huge success of the first event, vintage vehicles will be chugging up the Lincolnshire Wolds once again next month.

The Vintage Hill Climb's 2022 event. Photo: Will Wood

Organised by the Rotary Club of Louth, the Lincolnshire Wolds Vintage Hill Climb charity event will be returning to Chapel Lane in Scamblesby on Sunday September 3, and will see vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes come from all over the county and beyond to take part.

More than 50 vintage cars and motorcycles, all built pre-1939, are already registered for the three runs throughout the day, which takes them on the climb up Rowgate Road and back down again, approximately one mile in length and with an average gradient of around eight percent.Among the highlights of the Hill Climb participants last year were the two oldest vehicles: a 1912 Talbot Type M Tourer (3,000cc and 15 horsepower) and a 1925 Triumph Model P motorcycle (500cc).

There will also be a static classic car display, with space for anyone who wants to show off their classic vehicle.

Live music will be provided by Itchy Fingers and BBC Introducing artist Chloe Rose, with food and drink from The Tipsy Imp, the Silver Wings Grill, Gleesons Good Life, Boxed Drinks, Woodshed Pizza, and Bensley’s Ice creams.

A flypast by a WW2 Spitfire is scheduled, and marshalling will once again be provided by volunteers from the British Motorsport Marshalling Club.

Spectators will be able to view the event from the start line and will also have unlimited access to the paddock area.

Louth Rotarian and event organiser, Alan Curtis, said: “People loved our first ever Vintage Hill Climb last year and there’s nothing else quite like it in Lincolnshire.

"So many people asked us if we’d do it again, so we really felt we had to bring it back. It raised over £5,000 for our good causes and we hope that drivers, riders and spectators will come along once again and support us.

"All profits from this event will go towards helping people in genuine need, both locally and abroad."