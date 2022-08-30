Lincolnshire woman selling collection of Dambusters memorabilia to raise money for Avro Lancaster Bomber sculpture

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the Second World War some 57,000 young airmen from the UK and around the world, including Australia and Canada, lost their lives serving Bomber Command.

In a bid to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten charity Bomber Gateway Trust is raising money to build a full-size sculpture of an Avro Lancaster Bomber.

It will be sited on the county border of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire near the A46 and some support structures are in place. However, with materials, particularly steel, soaring in price, efforts to create the major art installation are being hampered.

A collection of Dambusters memorabilia is going up for auction

It’s hoped the sale of the rare Dambusters archive will boost the charity’s coffers and shine a light on the project to encourage more support.

The collection will be offered in Hansons Auctioneers’ Militaria sale on October 14 with an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “It’s a privilege to help our client auction her collection for an important cause. We very much hope it will shine a light on the Bomber Gateway Trust charity project. Once built, the Lancaster Bomber sculpture will be an ever-present reminder of the thousands of young airmen who lost their lives fighting for our country.”

