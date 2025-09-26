Lincolnshire’s East Coast is set to be illuminated by LIGHTWAVES, a vibrant celebration of light, creativity and community spirit.

Lincolnshire’s East Coast is set to be illuminated by LIGHTWAVES, a vibrant celebration of light, creativity and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place over two evenings in October, this free event will transform the villages of Chapel St Leonards and Sutton on Sea into glowing hubs of artistic expression and light.

Produced by SessionsArts and presented as part of Story Tellers, the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership's Arts Council England NPO project, LIGHTWAVES will be hosted in Chapel St Leonards on Friday, October 24, from 6pm until 8pm, followed by Sutton on Sea on Saturday , October 25, from 6pm to 9pm. There’s no need to book just come and join in on the family fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across both evenings attendees can enjoy illuminated walks, striking art installations, and interactive experiences suitable for all ages and opportunities, as well as the chance to sample refreshments from some fantastic local hospitality venues. Each evening will feature a welcoming atmosphere, live performances and community-led activities designed to foster a sense of togetherness and wonder for all participants.

In a joint statement Councillor Sarah Sharpe (BBC), Councillor Graham Marsh (ELDC) and Councillor Elizabeth Sneath (SHDC), the Partnership’s representatives on the NPO culture board, said: “LIGHTWAVES is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the creativity and warmth of our coastal communities. It’s a celebration not just of art and performance, but of the people who make these places so special.

“We’re proud to be able to hold another brilliant event that can bring together residents, artists and visitors in such a meaningful way, and continue to spread the positive impact and new experiences that Story Tellers is bringing to South and East Lincolnshire.”

As part of the Lightwaves, two creative workshops will run at Seaview Colonnade in Sutton on Sea, offering residents and visitors the chance to get involved in fun and informal artistic activities. On Saturday 18th October, Bruce Knight from Sessions Arts will lead a movement workshop designed to be engaging, expressive, and accessible to all. Then on Tuesday 21st October, artists from Lumo Workshop will host a creative lantern-making session, inviting participants to craft their own glowing artworks. Both workshops are free to attend and will be held at Seaview Colonnade. Places can be booked online via https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/lightwaves-workshops-4681203.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further about workshops, community-led elements and the programme will be announced in the coming weeks. From lantern-making sessions to performance opportunities, LIGHTWAVES will offer a range of ways for people of all ages to get involved.

LIGHTWAVES is produced by SessionsArts, a creative production company known for delivering high-quality events and fostering community engagement. It is closely linked to the Spilsby Sessions House project, which aims to revive a historic venue as a cultural hub.

This event is part of the Partnership's Story Tellers NPO project through funding from Arts Council England, which looks to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the whole of South and East Lincolnshire, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build the local arts, culture and heritage offer.

To stay updated and learn more about LIGHTWAVES and the Story Tellers project, please visit www.story-tellers.co.uk