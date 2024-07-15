Lincolnshire council leaders signing the devolution proposal.

​The proposed devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire rests is “in the hands of the minister,” according to Martin Hill, the leader of the County Council.

The deal, announced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement last year, aims to transfer power and funds to local government, giving elected representatives greater control over decisions in their areas.

Lincolnshire County Council, along with North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire Council, all approved the deal, which promised to deliver £24 million annually to the region for the next 30 years through a Mayoral Combined Authority and an elected mayor from 2025.

However, it was put on hold due to the recent General Election, as central government did not give approval in time.

With the election now out of the way, the deal is in the hands of the relevant Secretary of State. Councillor Martin Hill (Conservative), Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, remains hopeful that the new Labour administration will “rubber stamp” the deal in time for elections to take place next May.

“I hope the new government will pick up those plans and agreements so they can progress,” he said. “It’s very much in the hands of the minister.”

He noted that the deal was in the “last stages of being pushed through” just before the election was called nearly two months ago.

He welcomes the stance the new government has taken regarding devolution, with the Deputy Prime Minister insisting it is focused on a “full reset of our relationship with local government.”

Cllr Hill added: “It’s really positive news that the government has given a strong commitment to devolution, which we welcome very much.”

While there’s no timescale for when a response from the government can be expected, the representative for Folkingham Rural division urged: “The sooner, the better.”

When asked about potential candidates announcing their intentions, he responded by saying there was “no point” in discussing this until it is all approved by central government.

It was also announced that the government would be ditching the term “levelling up” — a phrase coined by former PM Boris Johnson in 2021 to highlight his commitment to the levelling up agenda.

The department is reverting to its identity as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, led by Angela Rayner.