Lincolnshire’s Elodie heading back to Crufts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eight-year-old girl from Middle Rasen who took the top spot in a competition at Crufts 2023 is set to take to the stage again at this year’s event.

Elodie Unwin won one of the BASC young handlers classes last year with her dog Drift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, her six-year-old sister Nancy is also taking part in the class, which is run by UK’s largest shooting and conservation organisation, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Elodie Unwin.

Elodie said: “I’m very excited to be back at Crufts for the second time. I had a great time last year. My younger sister Nancy is also competing this year, and I will be rooting for her.”

Last year, Elodie and her friend Daisy stole the show with the story of their friendship which had blossomed thanks to both girls’ love of dogs and dog training.

Both girls were described as “just brilliant” by Crufts presenter Clare Balding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elodie was also interviewed by Channel4 presenter Radzi Chinyanganya shortly before competing, confidently chatting about her great passion for working gundogs.

Elodie started working with dogs at the age of five, under her dad Tom’s tuition.

Tom said: “I am so proud of Elodie and how much she’s already achieved at such a young age. Her passion and commitment to training and working gundogs is remarkable, and she’s a natural dog handler.”

BASC’s head of game and wildlife management Glynn Evans said: “It is truly inspiring to see the enthusiasm and passion for working gundogs shown by the young people entering the BASC gamekeepers’ rings each year.