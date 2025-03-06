Lincolnshire's firefighters are ready to lather up for charity

Lincolnshire's firefighters are ready to lather up and clean your car for charity.

Firefighters are turning up the heat and grabbing sponges and buckets to sping clean your car for charity.

iA number of car washes are already planned in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity in March with more being scheduled in the coming weeks.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for fire and rescue at the county council, said: “A big thank you to our fire crews who take the time to run events in their communities and raise money for a great cause. Consistently Lincolnshire events raise the most money of any county – and that’s also down to the generosity of our residents who support these efforts.”

Station Manager, Lee Marsh, said: “The Fire Fighters Charity does incredible work to support current and ex-firefighters and their families. They support so many people in what can be a very challenging role. Please do continue to support the events our community stations, and get your car cleaned this spring! The car washes are being sponsored by Autoglym nationally, but this year we have LGM Products that are very kindly sponsoring us here in Lincolnshire”

Events include:

· 8 March - Binbrook fire station

· 8 March – Louth fire station

· 8 March – Bourne fire station

· 8 March – Grantham fire station

· 8 March – Gainsborough fire station

· 9 March - Spalding fire station

· 9 March - North Somercotes fire station

· 9 March – Alford fire station

· 9 March – Leverton fire station

· 9 March – Billingborough fire station

· 15 March – Kirton fire station

· 15 March – Market Rasen fire station

· 22 March – Wragby Market Place

· 22 March – Corby Glen fire station

More information about the events and timings can be found on the individual facebook pages for the fire stations. Cash donations are taken at the events.

On 6 April, firefighters from Wragby, Binbrook and North Hykeham will be taking on the Lincoln 10k in full fire kit - a tough challenge! Charity donations can be made and more information can be found here.

Skegness Fire Station is holding a charity ball at the Three Monkeys Bar on Saturday, March 22. Tickets at £35, including three-course meal and entertainment, can be bought by calling 01522843473 or emailing [email protected]