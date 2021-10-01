Lincolnshire’s gritters at the ready!

Some of the gritters here in Lincolnshire.

The county council’s gritting routes cover nearly 2,000 miles of highway, including all A and B roads, at least one road into all main towns and villages, and routes around bus and train stations, hospitals, and schools.

Grit bins are also provided across Lincolnshire for residents to use on public paths and roads.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We all know how changeable the great British weather can be.

“So whilst it’s still relatively warm at the end of September, we’re ready from October right through to April to go out at a moment’s notice.

“We’ve got around 29,000 tonnes of salt in our stores, which should see the county through even a harsh winter.

“When the wintry weather does come, please remember that it’s not magic dust we’re spreading, and grit takes time to work on the roads. Always take your time and drive to the conditions.

“In the next few days we’ll be doing our dry runs to test the routes and the vehicles, so you may well see the gritters out and about near you.”

For further information about gritting, including a map of treated routes and winter driving advice, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk.