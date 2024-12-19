Lincolnshire's PCC argues extra funding is “really disappointing”

​Lincolnshire Police is set to receive an additional £8.9 million for 2025 – but the county’s commissioner has described the funding deal as “really disappointing”.

The force’s budget for the next financial year will rise to £173.2 million, combining Home Office grants and council tax contributions. This marks a 5.5 per cent increase from the current £164.3 million allocation.

Over recent months, police and crime commissioner Marc Jones (Conservative) has been pushing for increased funding, arguing that the Home Office’s current funding formula relies on outdated population data and metrics.

In September, he urged local MPs to take up the matter with Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson following a briefing he and Chief Constable Paul Gibson provided on the challenges faced by the force.

Lincoln’s Labour MP Hamish Falconer described the funding increase as a “step in the right direction for tackling anti-social behaviour and restoring neighbourhood policing.”

He added: “I am also pleased that costs arising from national insurance contributions will be covered in full.”

However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Jones claimed that Lincolnshire had received the lowest percentage settlement of any force in England and noted a £300,000 shortfall in covering national insurance contributions.

He wrote: “It’s time for a fair deal for Lincolnshire communities. I welcome the help of all Lincolnshire MPs in raising this, especially Hamish as a Minister of the current Government. We do, however, need a straight and clear narrative about the true state of the funding for Lincolnshire Police. It is the lowest and continues to receive the least.”

“There is still a lot of detail to work through and we are currently crunching the numbers so we can get a full picture of what the announcement means for Lincolnshire Police,” added the Conservative PCC.

“What is clear at this stage is that, despite already being the lowest funded force in the country, Lincolnshire has received the smallest increase in funding in England and that is very disappointing.

“Both myself and the Chief Constable continue to lobby the government to get them to understand the magnitude of the challenge facing the county and we will continue those efforts until they are exhausted.”