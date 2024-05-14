Lincolnshire's re-elected Police and Crime Commissioner has outlined his top priorities for the county
Marc Jones (Conservative) earned re-election to the Police and Crime Commissioner role for Lincolnshire during the local elections on Thursday, May 2.
Mr Jones won by a majority of just under 8,000 votes, with Labour’s Mike Horder finishing second, Reform’s Peter Escreet in third, the Liberal Democrat Lesley Rollings fourth and English Democrat David Dickason fifth.
This win sets up a third term in the role for Mr Jones, who was first elected to be Lincolnshire’s PCC in 2016, and the force’s budget has increased by £66 million since his arrival.
However, Lincolnshire remains the lowest funded force per capita in the entire country, and he aims to work efficiently to maximise the funds at the force’s disposal, as well as lobbying government for a fairer deal.
Local Democracy Reporters asked Marc Jones what his three top priorities are for policing in the county across the next four years, and his response was centred around building upon the work that has already been happening.
He said: “My next priorities for the county are improving visibility of policing to the public, improving the quality and speed of investigations by Lincolnshire Police to give better justice for the public, and thirdly, making sure we maximise the use of new technology to put more officers on our streets for as long as possible.”