Lincolnshire's re-elected Police and Crime Commissioner has outlined his top priorities for the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner will be prioritising visible policing, the speed of investigations and the use of modern technologies during his third term in office.

Marc Jones (Conservative) earned re-election to the Police and Crime Commissioner role for Lincolnshire during the local elections on Thursday, May 2.

Mr Jones won by a majority of just under 8,000 votes, with Labour’s Mike Horder finishing second, Reform’s Peter Escreet in third, the Liberal Democrat Lesley Rollings fourth and English Democrat David Dickason fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This win sets up a third term in the role for Mr Jones, who was first elected to be Lincolnshire’s PCC in 2016, and the force’s budget has increased by £66 million since his arrival.

Marc Jones has outlined his priorities during his next term as Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner

However, Lincolnshire remains the lowest funded force per capita in the entire country, and he aims to work efficiently to maximise the funds at the force’s disposal, as well as lobbying government for a fairer deal.

Local Democracy Reporters asked Marc Jones what his three top priorities are for policing in the county across the next four years, and his response was centred around building upon the work that has already been happening.