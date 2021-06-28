Lincolnshire's St Barnabas Hospice launches memory wildflower fundraiser with help of long-serving member of staff

Marie Pattison's mum and dad

The Wildflower Appeal enables people to remember loved ones by planting wildflowers in their memory.

By making a dedication to a loved one on the St Barnabas website, supporters will receive a special piece of artworks. The wildflower seeds are ingrained within this card, which has been specially made to be planted outside.

Marie Pattison has worked as a supporter care officer at the hospice for 37 years and is one of the first to take part in memory of her late mum.

Marie Pattison pictured with her mum, dad and other members of the family

Marie said: “My mum was the loveliest lady you could ever know. I know a lot of people would say that about their mum, but her positive outlook on life shone through to everyone who knew her.

"When St Barnabas took over her care, they gave our family the chance to see mum shining once again. She was my best friend and I miss her greatly.

“Last year she developed a pain in her shoulder which was diagnosed as a fractured clavicle bone. Further tests then revealed that she had pancreatic and lung cancer, as well as vascular dementia. The news rocked our family and we had to come to terms with the fact that mum had little time left with us.

“St Barnabas Hospice stepped in and immediately helped to ease the load as we adjusted to caring for her. The nurses are absolute angels and I will never forget the lengths they went to in looking after mum.

Marie Pattison and her sister remember their late mum.

“Mum was a very elegant lady and always took great care of her appearance. I remember visiting her at the Hospice one day and the nurses had done her hair beautifully and painted her nails. They had given me my mum back for those last few days and that meant the absolute world to me.

“Mum’s biggest passion in life was her garden, and she loved watching the bees, butterflies and flowers from her special bench. My wildflower seeds will grow in one of mum’s plant pots to honour her memory. I like to think that she will be sat watching over my garden, and these flowers will bring me closer to her when I am outside.”

St Barnabas has thanked to Hannah Dale from Wrendale Designs, Flowers by Mandy and Doddington Hall and Gardens for supporting this appeal.

Hannah said: “I am delighted to support St Barnabas Hospice once again with the donation of the artwork 'A Lincolnshire Meadow'. It was inspired by the wildflowers and animals that make their home in our beautiful county. The money raised by the appeal will allow St Barnabas to offer more people in Lincolnshire compassionate end-of-life care.”

The Wildflower Appeal is available to all those who have lost loved ones, not just the families of those cared for by St Barnabas Hospice. A donation of just £34.17 could cover the cost of one hour of specialist care at the Hospice, just like Marie’s mum had.

Marie said, “It warms my heart to know many gardens will be filled with life because of this appeal. Our loved ones will live on in the beautiful flowers that grow.”

To make your wildflower dedication and receive a special limited edition seeded card, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/wildflower

ENDS

Notes for Editors:

For more information, contact Hannah Dawson, Marketing & Communications Officer on 07483 300 503, [email protected]