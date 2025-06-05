Lincolnshire businesses and organisations are being encouraged to apply for a King’s Award for Enterprise to recognise their achievements.

Those with at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents who can demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance practices, could be eligible to gain for an award.

Businesses, non-profit and public sector organisations can all apply in the categories of:

· innovation

· international trade

· sustainable development

· promoting opportunity through social mobility

Award winners are invited to a Royal reception and are presented with the award at their company by the King’s representative - the Lord-Lieutenant.

Last year, Wrendale Designs of Brigg were one of our local Lincolnshire businesses to have been awarded the prestigious honour.

Hannah Dale, Founder of Wrendale Designs, said: “Receiving the King’s Award has been an extraordinary honour and a real milestone for Wrendale.

“It’s a recognition not just of our international growth, but of the dedication and talent of our entire team. For our colleagues, it’s a celebration of their hard work, and an opportunity to thank them for their efforts. Our customers and trade partners have been so supportive, and we’ve seen a real sense of excitement around the Award.

“Internationally, it’s helped reinforce our reputation as a trusted British brand, opening doors in new markets and strengthening existing relationships. It’s a symbol of excellence, and we feel incredibly proud to be part of such a prestigious tradition.”

Ursula Lidbetter, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Lincolnshire, said: “There is lots of excellent work going on across our county, and Lincolnshire’s businesses and organisations could be missing out on lots of benefits these awards bring.

“Alongside the local praise, previous winners, like Hannah at Wrendale, often note that the royal recognition helps to boost staff morale, build profile on a national and international level, and can even increase their commercial value.”

Applications for the latest awards are now open and the deadline for applications is Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

More information about the King’s Awards for Enterprise can be found on the government website here (www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise). You can contact the Lincolnshire Lieutenancy for help and advice at [email protected].