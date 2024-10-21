Linconshire NHS ​Trust gains gold employer recognition for Armed Forces support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This distinguished award recognises the remarkable support for Armed Forces personnel, their families, veterans, reservists and cadets and an ongoing obligation to integrate this support into workplace culture, to benefit the organisation and local communities.

There are three levels to the awards: bronze, silver, and gold. Achieving gold requires organisations to show a thorough commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring their policies and practices reflect the core values of the Armed Forces community.

LCHS is the fourth highest employer of military reservists in the East Midlands and employs Cadet Force Adult Volunteers too. The Trust supports these staff by granting up to 15 days paid leave to undertake their reservist activities.

LCHS has been recognised for its Armed Forces support

Representatives from LCHS attend the Career Transition Partnership fair to support people who are due to leave the military, to help them to transition into a civilian career.

LCHS staff also work with local Royal Air Force (RAF) stations to help spouses or partners of RAF personnel who have recently moved to Lincolnshire to seek employment.

Donna Baxter, chair of the Armed Forces Staff Network said: “We are proud to achieve the gold award and of the work we have done as part of this accreditation to ensure our Trust is forces friendly.”

The Armed Forces Staff Network at LCHS, provides a space for staff with connections to the military to come together and feel united. The group uses its Armed Forces knowledge to suggest positive change in the organisation and fosters relationships with the Armed Forces community in Lincolnshire.

Caroline Landon, Group Chief Operating Officer and executive sponsor of the Armed Forces Staff Network said: “This is excellent news as it now means that both the community and acute trusts in Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group hold gold awards.

“We will continue to work hard to make improvements for the Armed Forces community in our county.”