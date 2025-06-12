Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance opens new charity shop in Wragby

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has opened a new charity shop in Wragby.

A new charity shop supporting Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) has opened in Wragby.

The new store, in the Market Square, greeted its first customers with special offers and a visit from LNAA’s Parameduck!

LNAA’s Head of Retail, Elizabeth Wright said: “We are beyond excited to open this new shop in Wragby where we have had such a supportive community for so many years.

“The new store is looking great and we hope people will come and pay us a visit and maybe find a bargain.”

The charity has had a shop in Wragby since 2009 which was closed last October while a new retail strategy was developed.

Now, having moved just a few doors down from the original shop, the new-look store will sell clothes, bric-a-brac and furniture.

LNAA past patient, Isla Benham, who was airlifted after a horse-riding accident cut the official ribbon to open the store.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance relies completely on donations and responds to an average four missions each day.

To find out more, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk

The shop’s standard opening hours will be 9.30 - 4.30 Monday to Saturday