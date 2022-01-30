Lincs Coop members support villagers’ community garden

Dunston Community Garden. EMN-220122-172244001

The scheme combines the efforts of dividend card holders, colleagues, and customers to support local causes and the funding will go to a variety of projects, including social supermarkets, community cafes and facilities for learning about reducing waste, cooking and growing healthy food.

Twenty-seven groups have benefited during the period of September to November, including Dunston Community Garden, which received £3,278.47 and Lincolnshire Food Partnership (£33,651.70) which suports food banks and healthier eating across the county.

Dunston Community Garden was created out of a need to improve the village hall grounds in preparation for re-opening after Covid. Volunteers helped clear the site and prepare the soil and seed beds, as well as bringing in a water storage tank, building seating, planting and cultivating the crops.

The aims of the group of green-fingered villagers are to improve the hall grounds, grow vegetables on unused land and share the proceeds, develop links with the local schools and encourage community interaction.

The £3,278.47 funding is needed to pay for materials to build additional raised beds, plants and seeds, outdoor seating, signage and storage space.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This grant will enable us to grow the garden and support our community. “We are very excited to have this opportunity.”

Every time a member shops with their dividend card, a donation is made to the Community Champions scheme. This, along with colleague fundraising, collection boxes, and carrier bag sales, produced the terrific total.

