Lincs Coop members support villagers’ community garden

The scheme combines the efforts of dividend card holders, colleagues, and customers to support local causes and the funding will go to a variety of projects, including social supermarkets, community cafes and facilities for learning about reducing waste, cooking and growing healthy food.
Twenty-seven groups have benefited during the period of September to November, including Dunston Community Garden, which received £3,278.47 and Lincolnshire Food Partnership (£33,651.70) which suports food banks and healthier eating across the county.
Dunston Community Garden was created out of a need to improve the village hall grounds in preparation for re-opening after Covid. Volunteers helped clear the site and prepare the soil and seed beds, as well as bringing in a water storage tank, building seating, planting and cultivating the crops.
The aims of the group of green-fingered villagers are to improve the hall grounds, grow vegetables on unused land and share the proceeds, develop links with the local schools and encourage community interaction.
The £3,278.47 funding is needed to pay for materials to build additional raised beds, plants and seeds, outdoor seating, signage and storage space.
A spokesperson for the group said: “This grant will enable us to grow the garden and support our community. “We are very excited to have this opportunity.”
Every time a member shops with their dividend card, a donation is made to the Community Champions scheme. This, along with colleague fundraising, collection boxes, and carrier bag sales, produced the terrific total.
Danielle Budworth, senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op said: “It’s amazing to see the community come together to support such a worthy cause, that has so many components to it – healthy eating, caring for mental health, and looking after our environment.”