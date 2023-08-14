Marshall’s Yard shopping centre in Gainsborough is gearing up and getting ready to launch its new food and drink festival, Lunch Fest, welcoming foodies from across the region this August bank holiday weekend.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager, Debra Ellis, Clarins accounts manager, Wendy Stephenson, store manager at Browns Department Store and Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager

Boasting a huge range of more than 25 street food and drink vendors, ‘Lunch Fest’ will tempt shoppers to the popular shopping centre, bringing mouthwatering flavours from across the globe all the way to Gainsborough.

Delicious street food including loaded hot dogs from The Dogs Lincoln, shredded beef filled dumplings for Bad Boy Bao and flavoursome spiced Caribbean dishes from Devon’s Kitchen can be expected on the menu.

And for those with a sweet tooth expect sweet, delicious cheesecakes and tray bakes form Emily’s Sweet Treats, freshly baked pastries from 4 EYES Patisserie and hot loaded bubble waffles from Bubble Waffle and Tea.

‘Lunch Fest’ will also deliver a full programme of live entertainment and free activities across their three-day event from Saturday, August 26, to Monday, August 28.

Families can expect to enjoy live entertainment from local performers such as Ellie James Solo Singer, ‘Beunoia’ also known as Ben Williams and live saxophone performances from John Grant.