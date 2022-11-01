Gainsborough's Christmas Lights Festival is taking place over three days later this month

Families are invited to visit Gainsborough later this month to admire the Christmas lights displays in both the Market Place and Marshall’s Yard and at the same time enjoy a packed programme of free entertainment including live music, a free ice-skating rink, free traditional carousel rides and lots more fun and activities for all ages to enjoy.

The entertainment begins on Friday, November 18, at 4pm with performances from the Salvation Army Brass Band and the cast from this year’s Christmas panto at the Trinity Arts Centre, The Wizard of Oz, creating a magical atmosphere and bringing festive spirit to the whole community.

The Christmas spirit continues into Saturday with live music from local, talented performers Lizzie Goddard, Grace Bower, Freddie Halkon and Connor Dunk from 11am to 5pm across both venues.

Finally, finishing off more traditionally on the Sunday, there will be performances from carol singers from the Gainsborough Methodist Church as well as from the Military Wives Choir and the Rock Choir conducted by Christina Clark from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can also expect special performances from Mercer Wood Academy, Hilcrest Academy and Frances Oliver Anderson Primary School, showing off Gainsborough’s young talent.

This year, Marshall’s Yard has teamed up with Gainsborough Town Council and West Lindsey District Council to give people a Christmas Lights Festival to remember, based around the traditions of Christmas and a strong focus on community.

Coun Pat O’Connor, Mayor of Gainsborough, said: “It’s great to welcome the full community back together for what Gainsborough does best – a festive celebration.

“We have a wealth of talent in the town and we’re looking forward to showcasing this for all to enjoy.”

