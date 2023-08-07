Linkage College celebrates 'Good' OFSTED

​A college for students with learning difficulties has been given the seal of approval by Ofsted.

Catering students of Linkage College.

​Linkage College, with campuses in Spilsby, as well as Grimsby, Lincoln, and Beverley, received an inspection between June 13 to 15 and now its staff and students are celebrating being recognised again as ‘Good’ in all areas and for overall effectiveness.

The college was rated on its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and provision for learners with high needs.

The report stated that “learners engage well in their learning and work,” and that they demonstrate “positive behaviours in lessons and around the college and respond positively to instructions from staff.”

Many learners describe the college as the favourite educational setting they have attended, the report said.

Ofsted inspectors also praised the college’s leaders and managers, who they said have “invested in good-quality vocational and therapeutic areas for learners”, and are “experienced in their vocational sector and have industry-relevant experience”.

The Ofsted report added that “teachers successfully support learners to develop their confidence,” and that learners feel safe at college and know how to report any concerns they may have to staff, whom they trust.

Martin Shelton, College Principal and Director of Lifelong Learning at Linkage, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our students and staff were able to showcase their expertise and skills to Ofsted.

"The inspection process was a rigorous one with the inspection team auditing the college at all four of our campuses as well as seeking the views of students, parents, staff and employers.

"The Ofsted report has highlighted our strengths whilst also identifying how the college can improve even further.”

Our fantastic team are dedicated to helping our students to live independently and fulfil their hopes and dreams,” said Mark Smith, chairman of the Board of Trustees, “We look forward to giving a warm welcome to any year 11 students and their parents who want to visit in September and find out more”.