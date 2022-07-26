Lions' Beer Festival is back!

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Beer & Cider Festival.

The Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club is bringing its Beer & Cider Festival back on Friday and Saturday August 5 and 6.

It promises a wide range of craft beers from across the UK, including the best from Lincolnshire, as well as cider, wine and soft drinks.

Hot and cold food will be served throughout the weekend, including bacon butties, burgers, Lincolnshire sausage hot dogs, loaded nachos, jacket potatoes with various fillings and cold filled rolls.

The event will run at Tattershall Village hall and will run from 5pm to 11pm on the Friday and 12noon until 11pm on the Saturday.