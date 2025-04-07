List of West Lindsey candidates revealed for Lincolnshire County Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full list of candidates standing in the forthcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections has been announced.

Residents will have the chance to vote for their next county councillor when polls open on May 1.

The Conservatives and Reform UK have candidates in all 70 seats, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats are contesting most divisions.

Smaller parties, such as Blue Revolution and the Liberal Party, are also hoping to make an impact.

Polls open on May 1

Nominations officially closed on Wednesday, April 2.

The declared candidates in West Lindsey, listed alphabetically by surname, are as follows.

Bardney & Cherry Willingham: Trevor John Bridgwood – Reform UK; Ian Fleetwood – Conservative; Paul Michael Key – Lincolnshire Independent; Vicky Pearson – Liberal Democrat and Duncan Spencer – Labour.

Gainsborough Hill: Matt Boles – Liberal Democrat; Nick Coxon – Lincolnshire Independent; Alex-Rhys Jenkins – Green Party; Pat O’Connor – Reform UK; Olayide Olumeko – Conservative and Colin Saywell – Labour.

Gainsborough Rural South: Richard Butroid – Conservative; Jon Michael Gregory – Libertarian Party; Giles Matthew Sullivan – Labour; Rob Wall – Liberal Democrat and Paul Charles Wimhurst – Reform UK.

Gainsborough Trent: Richard John Craig – Independent; Harry Eddowes – Labour; Matthew Palmer – Reform UK; Glen Thompson – Conservative and Trevor Young – Liberal Democrat.

Market Rasen Wolds: Stephen Bunney – Liberal Democrat; Chrisopher Stephen Horne – Green Party; Brian Paul Jones – Labour;Peter Morris – Conservative and Martin Smith – Reform UK.

Nettleham & Saxilby: Jackie Brockway – Conservative; Rikki Doolan – UK Independence Party; Josh Feasey – Reform UK; Karen Louise Nadia Hollis – Green Party; Terry McGuire – Labour and Lynda Mullally – Liberal Democrat.

North Wolds: James Bean – Reform UK; William John Bunney – Liberal Democrat; Barry Charles Coward – Green Party; Cameron Joshua Marnoch – Labour and Tom Smith – Conservative.

Scotter Rural: Sheila Bibb – Conservative; Nigel Bowler – Green Party; Thomas William Cox – Labour; Christopher Reeve – Reform UK and Lesley Rollings – Liberal Democrat.

Welton Rural: Tracey Jane Coulson – Conservative; Jane Smith – Reform UK; Paul Swift – Liberal Democrat and Calum James Miller Watt – Labour.