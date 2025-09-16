An eight-year-old girl from Wainfleet has received a bravery award from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) after calmly calling 999 when her mum suffered a seizure at home.

Evalyn Palmer sprang into action on Monday, February 24, when her mum, Lynette, collapsed due to a non-epileptic seizure.

With her one-year-old sister Elena-Monroe also present, she remained composed and provided vital information to Emergency Medical Advisor Sam Priestley, who answered the call.

Sam said: “Evalyn did brilliantly on the phone.

Evalyn holds her award, pictured with her mum (right) and Katie Best, specialist practitioner,and Jenna Rowett, dispatcher.

“She stayed calm, answered all my questions clearly, and helped us get the right help to her mum as quickly as possible.”

The emergency response to Lynette was dispatched by Jenna Rowett, and Specialist Practitioner Katie Best attended the scene.

Katie said: “Evalyn was incredibly confident and provided key information about what happened to her mum in a clear manner, which assisted me in delivering care to Lynette.

“Evalyn told me her older sister, who now lives away studying at university, had taught her what to do if her mum had a seizure.

“She even offered to get herself and her little sister dressed, which I gently declined, but it was wonderful to see how eager she was to help.”

Lynette, who lives with non-epileptic seizure disorder, said she’s incredibly proud of her daughter:

“I don’t remember much of that day, other than waking up with a headache and not feeling very well.

“I knelt on the floor and put my head on the bed, and the next thing I saw was a paramedic helping me.

“Hearing how Evalyn handled everything makes me so proud.

“She’s grown up with my condition and usually relied on her older sister, Lily, but this time she stepped up on her own.

“She didn’t see it as bravery – just helping her mum.”

Evalyn’s quick thinking ensured her mum received the care she needed, and her grandfather was contacted to collect the children while Lynette recovered.

Lynette added: “It’s always in the back of my mind – if I have a seizure in front of the girls, will they be okay? Evalyn showed me they will.”

Evalyn is described by her mum as studious, creative, and kind.

Lynette said: “She’s always the first to offer help at Sunday school – whether it’s putting chairs away or making tea for the elderly.

“She’s taken on so much responsibility since her big sister left for uni, and she does it all with such grace.”

From reminding her mum to take medication to helping around the house, Evalyn has become a steady and caring presence.

Lynette concluded: “She’s experienced a lot of change and taken it all in her stride.

“I’m proud to have brought up such kind, caring daughters.”

Evalyn was presented with her EMAS Children’s Bravery Award today (Tuesday) during her school morning assembly, during a reunion with the ambulance team who answered her 999 call, coordinated the emergency response, and treated her mum at the scene.