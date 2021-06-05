‘Litter heroes’ reunite for post-lockdown river clean in Louth

Louth RiverCare volunteers met on May 22.

A group of 6 enthusiastic Litter Heroes set about tidying up a stretch of the Louth Canal, from Riverhead out to Ticklepenny Lock on Saturday, May 22.

Louth RiverCare is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy, a national environmental charity, in partnership with Anglian Water, and supported locally by the Louth Navigation Trust.

Having postponed many clean ups due to Covid-19 restrictions, the group hadn’t held a litter pick event since October last year.

A volunteer in action.

On May 22, they removed six full bags of waste pollution, alongside a variety of old discarded objects, such as a paint tray and pram handle.

Cate Holborn, the group leader said: “Exhausted after 3.5 miles walked and 10000 steps measured, we left our heap of ‘treasure’ to be collected by East Lindsey District as arranged - thank you to them for their support.”

Louth RiverCare will be organising another river clean up soon to continue removing items of rubbish from along the waterway and also hope to arrange more litter picks in other areas of Louth.