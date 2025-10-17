LIVE BLOG: Ready steady go - action stations for Skegness Royal British Legion 2025 Clock Tower display

By Chrissie Redford
Published 17th Oct 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 17:45 BST
Volunteers toast a job well done after packing the nets before heading to the Clock Tower for the installation.placeholder image
Volunteers have gathered at the Clock Tower in Skegness for the installation of the 2025 display at the Clock Tower.

Last year’s display featured 37,000 poppies – and over the past 10 months they have been lovingly checked and secured ready for installation.

Poppy appeal organiser Tracy Turner estimates the display will be in place by around 10.30pm – which means residents will wake up to see their incredible work tomorrow morning Saturday.

But there is no rest for the Community Project volunteers.

Saturday sees the installation of the new 2025 display on the Altitude 44 highwire – next to the Memorial Gardens in Compass Gardens.

It is set to break a Guinness World Record and features a staggering 80,000 poppies.

Installation is set to begin at 8am, with a predicted completion time at 1pm.

A ceremony to mark this incredible achievement starts at 2pm

For more details of this visit Countdown to unveiling of 2025 poppy displays in Skegness

Friday, October 17, 5pm

Nets done, down, rolled and packed - ready to show the world tomorrow 10 months of hard work. Volunteers toast a job well done before heading to the Clock Tower for the installation.

