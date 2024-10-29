A peaceful setting has been chosen for a new bench in Skegness where people may find the support they need in challenging times.

Bro Pro UK have installed the bench near St Clement’s Churchyard to ensure locals get the best opportunity to enjoy it away from the holiday season crowds.

The organisation which was launched last year in Skegness to create a safe places for guys to meet and talk has now grown with groups in 12 locations across the county.

Bro Pro UK benches carry the message ‘It’s OK not to be OK’ and a telephone number where you can seek help.

Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes (front centre) checks out the new Bro Pro UK bench in St Clenent's Churchyard in Skegness.

"We were looking out for different ways to reach out to people and worked with Magnus Furniture to make these bespoke benches as a signpost for them,” explained Bro Pro UK founder David Bruce.

"We had one put on the seafront in Mablethorpe and we have already had people reach out to us who needed help because they have seen it.

"We chose this location in Skegness because it is peaceful and also because while we were checking it out we saw there was a lot of footfall here.

"We use the phrase ‘live in the moment’ a lot and we hope people will use the bench to take a moment and be still.

Deputy Mayor Jimmy Brooks went along to test the bench. “I’ve been sat looking out at the trees and it’s really calming,” he said.

"If it can help one person it’s fantastic and I’d like to thank Bro Pro UK for putting it here.”

Where to find Bro Pro UK

Alford – Tuesday, 6-8pm, The Alford Storehouse, 47 West Street, Alford, LN13 9EZ

Louth – Tuesday, 7-9pm. Louth Activity Centre, Park Avenue, Louth, LN11 8BX

Horncastle – 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month, 6-8pm, One More Bike, 25 High Street, Horncastle, LN9 5HP

Horncastle – 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of the month, 6-8pm, Bert House, 7 Bull Ring, Horncastle, LN9 5HX

Spalding – Thursday, 11am -1 pm, Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding, PE11 2AF

Market Rasen – Thursday, 11am – 1pm, Clip Learning Centre, 5 Mill Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3BG

Kirton – Thursday, 2-4pm, Methodist Church, London Road, Kirton, PE20 1JE

Holbeach – Thursday, 6-8pm. The Holbeach Hub, Boston Road South, Holbeach,PE12 7LR

Spilsby – Thursday, 7-9 pm,The New Life Centre & Wellbeing Hub, Church Street, Spilsby, PE23 5DU

Skegness – Friday, 12noon-2pm, The Storehouse, Skegness, North Parade, Skegness, PE251BY

Mablethorpe – Every second Saturday, 10am -12noon, Clip, Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 2DR

Lincoln – Last Saturday of the Month, 11.30am - 1.30pm, Bridge Central, Portland Street, Lincoln, LN5 7NN

Cleethorpes – Sundays. Please check Bro Pro official Facebook Page for dates, time and locations.

To reach out to Bro Pro, visit haylincolnshire.co.uk or call 07939092585.