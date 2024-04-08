Live music and horse and carriage rides at Gainsborough's monthly market

Relentless Rockabilly band will be playing live at Gainsborough Market Place

Taking place on Saturday, April 13, the market will have Relentless Rockabilly band will be playing live at Gainsborough Market Place and Witzend Carriage Services will be doing free horse and carriage rides from 10am until 2pm, leaving from the corner of Market Street and Market Place.

The market’s regular traders will also be there offering the best in local, fresh, homemade and handmade produce as well as the new weekly antiques fair where you can dive into a treasure trove of collectables and more.

Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West Ward at West Lindsey District Council, said: “As always, we have lots of fun activities here on Gainsborough Market Place for everyone of all ages.

“Each month our Farmers’ and Craft Market has a different theme but our wonderful and loyal traders remain the same.

“Come on down and enjoy a slower pace of life with a ride in the beautiful horse and carriage while listening to some great music.”

Some of the traders include Ickle Tickle Home Scents, The Old Smithy Garden Ornaments, Nikki’s Cheesecakes, Sidney Robins Bric-a-brac, Reckless Clothing and many more.