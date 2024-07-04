Polling Stations are now open.

Polling stations have opened across the Boston and Skegness constituency.

The seven candidates – Alex Fawbert – Labour; ​Matt Warman – Conservatives: Richard Tice – Reform; ​Richard Lloyd – Liberal Democrat; ​David Dickason – English Democrats; ​Chris Moore – Green Party; ​Mike Gilbert – Blue Revolution – have now done all they can to win your votes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s verification and count at the Peter Paine Performance Centre in Boston.

10am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the Boston and Skegness constituency has the addition of Chapel St Leonards and Willoughby with Sloothby, who moved from the Louth and Horncastle Constituency due to boundary changes.

There are seventy-two polling stations in the Boston and Skegness Constituency with 31,728 households in the Borough of Boston.

Across the constituency 75,811 people are on the electoral roll and registered to vote at the parliamentary election.

Of these 14,367 people have requested Postal Votes.

The elections will involve 72 Presiding Officers and 109 Poll Clerks with approximately 80 people counting votes in the Count Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting will close in Boston and Skegness Constituency election at local polling stations at 10pm precisely.

The Count will then begin after Verification at the Peter Paine Performance Centre in Boston with the results announced around 4am on Friday 5 July.

For a polling station near you, visit here.