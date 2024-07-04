LIVE: Polls are open in Louth & Horncastle constituency

General Elections.

It’s Election Day! Here is our live blog of everything going on in the Louth & Horncastle constituency, taking you up to the announcement of the results and the reveal of who our next MP will be...

11.12am

Before we start the count on the 2024 General Elections later tonight, let’s have a look at how things panned out during the previous election in December 2019, when Conservative Victoria Atkins won by a considerable amount of votes:

ATKINS, Victoria - The Conservative Party - 38,021

GREEN, Ellie - Labour Party - 9,153

PEPPER, Ross – Liberal Democrats - 4,114.

HILL, Peter – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party – 1,044

Of the 79,634 electorate, 66 percent of residents cast their vote, with 52,618 ballot papers issued, and 286 ballot papers spoilt.

Peter Hil, aka The Iconic Arty Pole, is once again standing for the Monster Raving Loony Party, and when asked how he thinks he will do at this election, he said he isn’t hoping for much better, despite receiving the most votes any Monster Raving Loony Party candidate has received in the 21st century in 2019.

“If I get five percent of the votes and get my £500 deposit back, I will be asked to leave the party on the grounds of taking it too seriously! Nobody in the entire life of our party has managed to do that,” he said.

“I’ve pushed Green policies in the previous two elections, but now they have stood a candidate here so I am just going to play it by ear.”

Read our full interview with The Iconic Arty Pole here.

10.10am

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s count:

The candidates for Louth & Horncastle are:

Victoria Atkins (Conservative)

Jonathan Slater (Labour)

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrat)

Robert Watson (Green)

Sean Matthews (Reform UK)

Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party)

Iconic Arty-Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party)

Paul Hugill (Independent)

The total electorate for the Louth and Horncastle constituency is 76,882, and due to a review by the Boundary Commission in 2023 to ensure each constituency in England has between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, Chapel St Leonards and Willoughby with Sloothby moved from the Louth & Horncastle Constituency to the Boston & Skegness Constituency (our readers in these areas can follow our sister paper, the Skegness Standard’s coverage of the Boston & Skegness count here).

Wragby ward, which was previously part of the Gainsborough Constituency, is now part of the Louth & Horncastle Constituency.

Voting began in the Louth and Horncastle Parliamentary Constituency election at local polling stations at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm – don’t forget that this year, photo ID will be required to cast your vote at polling stations.

Ballot boxes will then make their way to the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, where verification will begin once the boxes arrive.

Verification is to ensure that all ballot papers issued at polling stations and all returned postal ballot papers have been brought to the count, and to provide the turnout figure.

Once verification is completed, counting of votes for each candidate will take place.

The estimated declaration time is 6am tomorrow morning (Friday July 5), and we will be reporting live across our social media channels with the results as soon as we have them.