Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
5 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
8 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
10 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
13 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

LIVE UPDATES: First ballot boxes arrive at East Lindsey count

The first ballot boxes have arrived at the count for East Lindsey parish and district elections.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th May 2023, 22:55 BST
The first ballot box arrives at the count.The first ballot box arrives at the count.
The first ballot box arrives at the count.

Polling stations have now closed with the first ballot box brought into the sports hall at the Meridian Leisure Centre where the count is taking place just a few minutes after 10pm.

It is expected the East Lindsey District Council results will be announced first, followed by Parish.

There are 55 councillors across 37 District wards contesting seats.

Most Popular

• 29 District Wards are being contested

• There are 100 candidates

• Eight are uncontested

The breakdown of candidates is (previous election is brackets):

Conservative (29) 31

Independent (9) 8

Labour (7) 6

Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) (6) 6

District Independent Group/Liberal Democrat (2) 2

Unaligned (N/A) 2

New East Lindsey Ind Group (2) N/A

Elections have taken place in 137 Parishes.

• 14 of these are being contested – Burgh Le Marsh, Coningsby, Croft, East Keal, Louth, St James Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Mablethorpe Central Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Mablethorpe North Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Sutton on Sea North Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Sutton on Sea South Parish Ward, Skegness, Clock Tower Parish Ward, Skegness, St Clements Parish Ward, Skegness, Winthorpe Parish Ward, Skegness, Woodlands Parish Ward, Skidbrooke with Saltfleet

Haven

• There are 123 candidates

*We will be bringing you news, pictures and results from the East Lindsey Parish and District Council elections through the night. Also see next week’s Skegness Standard, Louth Leader and Horncastle News for reactions.

Related topics:East LindseyPolling stationsEast Lindsey District Council