The first ballot boxes have arrived at the count for East Lindsey parish and district elections.

The first ballot box arrives at the count.

Polling stations have now closed with the first ballot box brought into the sports hall at the Meridian Leisure Centre where the count is taking place just a few minutes after 10pm.

It is expected the East Lindsey District Council results will be announced first, followed by Parish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are 55 councillors across 37 District wards contesting seats.

• 29 District Wards are being contested

• There are 100 candidates

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Eight are uncontested

The breakdown of candidates is (previous election is brackets):

Conservative (29) 31

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent (9) 8

Labour (7) 6

Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) (6) 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Independent Group/Liberal Democrat (2) 2

Unaligned (N/A) 2

New East Lindsey Ind Group (2) N/A

Elections have taken place in 137 Parishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• 14 of these are being contested – Burgh Le Marsh, Coningsby, Croft, East Keal, Louth, St James Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Mablethorpe Central Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Mablethorpe North Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Sutton on Sea North Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Sutton on Sea South Parish Ward, Skegness, Clock Tower Parish Ward, Skegness, St Clements Parish Ward, Skegness, Winthorpe Parish Ward, Skegness, Woodlands Parish Ward, Skidbrooke with Saltfleet

Haven

• There are 123 candidates