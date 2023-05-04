Polling stations have now closed with the first ballot box brought into the sports hall at the Meridian Leisure Centre where the count is taking place just a few minutes after 10pm.
It is expected the East Lindsey District Council results will be announced first, followed by Parish.
There are 55 councillors across 37 District wards contesting seats.
• 29 District Wards are being contested
• There are 100 candidates
• Eight are uncontested
The breakdown of candidates is (previous election is brackets):
Conservative (29) 31
Independent (9) 8
Labour (7) 6
Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) (6) 6
District Independent Group/Liberal Democrat (2) 2
Unaligned (N/A) 2
New East Lindsey Ind Group (2) N/A
Elections have taken place in 137 Parishes.
• 14 of these are being contested – Burgh Le Marsh, Coningsby, Croft, East Keal, Louth, St James Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Mablethorpe Central Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Mablethorpe North Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Sutton on Sea North Parish Ward, Mablethorpe & Sutton, Sutton on Sea South Parish Ward, Skegness, Clock Tower Parish Ward, Skegness, St Clements Parish Ward, Skegness, Winthorpe Parish Ward, Skegness, Woodlands Parish Ward, Skidbrooke with Saltfleet
Haven
• There are 123 candidates
*We will be bringing you news, pictures and results from the East Lindsey Parish and District Council elections through the night. Also see next week’s Skegness Standard, Louth Leader and Horncastle News for reactions.