Liverpool FC football coach brings community soccer school home to Skegness

A former Skegness student whose love of soccer took him all the way to community coaching roles with Liverpool FC has achieved his goal to bring his skills back to his home town for the half term holidays.

Jack Walton ran a football camp for young people aged seven on the the astroturf pitch at The Pavilion on Wainfleet Road on Monday and Tuesday.

Also promoted by Swifts JFC and Horncastle Town FC, they partnered with local grassroots teams and professional organisations to offer different pathways into sport and beyond within Lincolnshire.

Thirty youngsters – all playing in local grassroots football, including Boston United, Grimsby Town and Lincoln City – took part.

Jack Walton with youngsters at his first soccer school in Skegness.

The school included activities, competitions and small-sided games (SSG’s). Different aspects of the game were delivered by UEFA licensed coaches and current industry practitioners.

Jack commented that he was delighted how his first soccer school in Skegness had gone. He said: “Fun was certainly experienced by all, with many who went along making new friends.

"Lots of learning also took place.We cannot wait to see our players for our Easter camp.”

A former student at Skegness Academy, Jack’s love of football began when he played for Friskney Jets U12-U15.

A football camp is being held at The Pavilion in Skegness.

"Once i'd finished my GCSE's, I continued into sixth form studying an extended diploma in Sport and Physical Activity, where I volunteered for around 18 months, receiving a Lincolnshire County Council Volunteer of the Month award,” he recalled.

“I made the decision to move to Manchester to pursue what I knew I would love and started in scouting and analysis working for a first-team in England and working remotely for a Spanish football club in the fourth tier.

"I very quickly found myself falling in love with coaching again, where I left my analysis role and joined Stockport County FC as a community coach and academy scout.

"This was primarily in my second year at university. I then went to the USA for 12 weeks with challenger sports coaching on their all NEW pro camps, before returning to to England for my final year of studies.

Jack Walton is running a football camp for young people aged seven to 14 in the February half-term.

“I continued in these roles but also also managed the universities men's futsal team for around 14 months, progressing from a team of five players to 20+, creating two different teams and competing at high levels.

“Once my studies had finished, having received a first class honours I continued with Stockport County until I made the decision to study in Liverpool.

"I'm now studying my MSc in sport coaching and work in two separate roles for Liverpool F.C – my first being a casual community coaching role with LFC foundation and the other as a casual soccer school coach with LFC's International Academy.”

he team hope to be back at Easter on April 14 and 15, bringing JCSS Playmakers for players aged between four and eight.

For more details contact Jack on 07872643418.