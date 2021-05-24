LIVES receives donation from EDF Energy

The power station, near Gainsborough, received support from the charity’s Community Emergency Medicine Service (CEMS) in January, after a 999 call was made, following an incident at work.

Dr David Cookson, clinical lead for the service and the doctor who attended on the day of the incident along with a critical care paramedic, said: “When we are called to an emergency, we don’t know exactly what or who we will see. The team at Cottam Power Station were very helpful in ensuring we had quick and easy access, meaning we could ensure the patient received the best possible care.”

EDF Energy has presented a donation of £1,202 to LIVES which will go towards the charity’s lifesaving equipment, part of that is a defibrillator which a is key part of a LIVES kit bag as when applied early and correctly it can ensure that when a patient is in cardiac arrest, they have a greatly improved chance of survival.

The donation of £1,202 has been recently presented to LIVES

To support their lifesaving work it needs £1.4 million every year.

Rachel Hay, community fundraising manager said: “We would like to thank everyone who aided this donation, your support means we can continue to be there when the next 999 call is made and help someone else having their worst day.”