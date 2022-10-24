Living legacy to mark Jubilee of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 unveiled in Skegness

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye (centre) with other councillors for the unveiling of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) plaque.

Mayor Coun Tony Tye unveiled the plaque to mark the 70 trees planted in West Way by Skegness Town Council as part of the nationwide Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative.

Over one million trees are being planted across the UK as part of the initiative that was due conclude at the end of the Jubilee year in December.

The county initiative was kick-started at the Lincolnshire Day event at Normanby on October 1- which also marks the start of the tree-planting season, by Mr Toby Dennis, Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire. He planted Lincolnshire's first tree under the QGC initiative at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Coningsby.

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) plaque.

Coun Tye was joined by other councillors last week for the unveiling of the plaque at the community site in West Way, which is owned by the council.

"West Way is a lovely area with a path around it that the council has created for the local community to enjoy,” said Coun Tye. “We were delighted to plant the trees which we acquired from Lincolnshire County Council in memory of our wonderful Queen.

"I think creating such spaces is the right think for councils to do. We also had travelers parking on there and have created a bank around it to stop that now.”

Following the wishes of the Patron of the QGC, His Majesty The King, the initiative will be extended to the end of March 2023 to give more people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.

