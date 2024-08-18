The event in Tower Gardens on Friday rounded off a brilliant week of carnival attractions, including a parade, pet and dog show, glamorous granny contest, 999 Day, artistic creations day at Skegness Pier and a sports day.

Categories for the arts and crafts competition included flower arranging, needlework, photography, painting/drawing, painted rocks and any other art/craft. Age groups were under 10; 10-18 and 18+.

Entries were judged by local artists John Byford and Steve Gould, who organised the event.

Steve, who runs weekly Splash of Gold art courses at the Storehouse, was overwhelmed with the response. He said: “It’s been fantastic – we’ve has an amazing chariot of people wanting to take part with art in various forms from painting rocks to photography, needlecraft, art and painting.

"It’s been an amazing thing to judge – but difficult because there was so many pieces of work created here.

"It’s amazing that Skegness is such a wonderful place to bring people to to make art.”

As well as the arts competition, the final day also featured a display of classic cars, also in Tower Gardens.

Caroline Miller, who led the carnival committee with Janet Boultby in organising the week, was at the arts and crafts competition for the presentation.

Reflecting on the week she commented: “I’m very tired but I’m also very, very grateful to everyone and all the businesses who supported us.

"And to all the members of the public who turned out – all of our events have been extremely well-attended and everyone seems to have had a good week.”

Talks have already begun about next year’s event. To get involved, visit Skegness Carnival on Facebook.

1 . Skegness Carnival Winners of the Arts abd Crafts Competition at Skegness Carnival. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Skegness Carnival Skegness Pier hosted the Sand Art competition at Skegness Carnival. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . Skegness Carnival The popular sandcastle competition returned to Skegness Carnival this year. Photo: Steve Gould