Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Local authority schools in Lincolnshire 'not affected' by fears buildings could collapse due to RAAC discovery

No local authority schools in Lincolnshire are being affected by government calls to close due to the discovery of RAAC – a dangerous material used to construct schools in the 50s and 70s which it is feared could cause buildings to collapse.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Lincolnshire County Council has reviewed its schools.Lincolnshire County Council has reviewed its schools.
Lincolnshire County Council has reviewed its schools.

More than 100 schools across the country are being impacted by the Department for Education’s order to close over safety fears

Pupils will be forced to resume their studies pandemic style either online or in temporary facilities because this type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”, was used in their schools.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council told Lincolnshire World: “We have reviewed all local authority maintained schools and there was no RAAC found.

"The Department of Education are undertaking their own surveys and review of academies to ensure there is no RAAC in those either. None has been identified to date.”

Related topics:LincolnshireDepartment of EducationLincolnshire County Council